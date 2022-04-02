Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Achieves $136.30 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $136.30 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00011706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00240488 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,154,483 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

