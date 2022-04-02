Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.13

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $26,311.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.08 or 0.00465010 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

