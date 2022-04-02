AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of AerCap worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

