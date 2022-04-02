Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.
A number of analysts have commented on AVTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of AVTE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $29.43.
About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.