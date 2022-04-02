Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts have commented on AVTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVTE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

