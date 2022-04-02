AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 266,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,838. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 53.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.