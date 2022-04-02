Aeternity Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $37.88 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 398,649,342 coins and its circulating supply is 352,828,398 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

