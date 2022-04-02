AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$7.90. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 250,349 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AGF.B. Barclays dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$541.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.71.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

