Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of A opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.