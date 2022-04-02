Aion Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and $7.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.14 or 0.99985917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00069229 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00331263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058335 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

