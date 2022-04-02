Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.34% of Air Lease worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

