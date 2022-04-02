AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.20).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.33. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.71.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

