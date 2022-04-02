AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.20).

AJB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 362.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

