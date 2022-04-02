Akash Network Market Capitalization Hits $158.33 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Akash Network has a total market cap of $158.33 million and $2.74 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002978 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

