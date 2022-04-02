Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as high as C$10.87. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 694,797 shares traded.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

