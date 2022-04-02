Alchemy Pay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.06 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $178.65 million and $18.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00390297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

