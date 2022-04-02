Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $6.14 billion and approximately $291.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00212200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.00419486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,069,143,338 coins and its circulating supply is 6,638,301,549 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

