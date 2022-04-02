Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

