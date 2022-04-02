Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $274.30

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.30 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.70). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.63), with a volume of 794,187 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £5,120 ($6,706.84). Also, insider Neeta Patel acquired 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £494.70 ($648.02). Insiders acquired a total of 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,217 over the last 90 days.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

