AllSafe Price Tops $0.0184 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $168,634.92 and $964.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00025387 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

