Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,708,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

