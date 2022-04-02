Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,681,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,059,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.24% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

BERY opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

