Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,023,945 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,023,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.56% of AptarGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AptarGroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 130,043 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

AptarGroup Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.