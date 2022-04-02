Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,637,050 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,637,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.15% of Global-e Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of GLBE opened at $34.28 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of -51.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

