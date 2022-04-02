Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,653,257 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,653,257 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,419,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

