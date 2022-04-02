Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,617,060 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,617,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,866,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.22% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 126.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $31,257,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCW. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

