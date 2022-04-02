Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 404,407 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 404,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.77% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth about $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 108.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

