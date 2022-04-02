Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 81,685 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,322,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.42% of AMERCO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $584.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

