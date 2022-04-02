Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,478,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.00% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

