Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,622,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

