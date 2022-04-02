Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 618,819 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,536,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,091,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

