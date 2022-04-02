Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 232,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,711,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

NYSE BURL opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

