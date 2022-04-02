Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 836,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cloudflare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 80.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 284.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

