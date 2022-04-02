Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,410,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,354,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of Amphenol at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

APH opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

