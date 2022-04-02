Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $108.82 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,341,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,822,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.89% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

