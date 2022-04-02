Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $111.66 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 749,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.67% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

