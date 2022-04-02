Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $112.21 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 595,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

