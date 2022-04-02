Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $115.27 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,722,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.03% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

VIPS opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

