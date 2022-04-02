Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $118.17 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 448,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,167,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.30.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $8,051,337. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.