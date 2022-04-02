Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $126.68 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,684,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $433.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

