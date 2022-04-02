Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $144.08 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 368,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,078,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Lululemon Athletica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average of $380.64. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

