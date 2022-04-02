Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $58.86 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,108,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,856,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.59% of Genpact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Genpact by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

