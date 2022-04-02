Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $62.52 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,247,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,521,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.67% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.