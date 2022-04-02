Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $62.91 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,906,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $483.93 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

