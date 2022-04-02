Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $66.20 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 567,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.41% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 232,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

