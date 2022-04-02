Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $67.36 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,820,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,356,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -723.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

