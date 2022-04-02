Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $69.23 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 301,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cigna by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

CI stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.92. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

