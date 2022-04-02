Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $70.98 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 811,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,983,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

