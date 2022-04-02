Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $73.12 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,653,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.62% of FIGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $365,641,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $77,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 10,185.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FIGS by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 375,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

FIGS opened at $22.39 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

