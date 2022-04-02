Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $73.70 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,698,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $266.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

