Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $73 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,004,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Synopsys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $7,122,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $334.98 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.56.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

